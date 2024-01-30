Is Manchester City star Erling Haaland still injured? Premier League injury update

Erling Haaland is contention to return for Manchester City's home Premier League clash with Burnley on Wednesday night, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

City's number nine has been on the sidelines since the first week of December due to a foot injury.

But the Norwegian goal machine – who, even despite an absence of almost two months, still leads the Premier League Golden Boot race – is in line to feature against Vincent Kompany's Clarets at the Etihad Stadium.

Will Erling Haaland be fit enough to start for Manchester City against Burnley?

Haaland has scored 14 Premier League goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that Erling Haaland hasn't played since Manchester City's 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on 6 December, it seems unlikely that he will appear from the start against Burnley.

But he could well come off the bench, after Guardiola revealed a triple fitness boost in his pre-match press conference. He told reporters on Tuesday: "The most important news is almost all the squad are fit.

"We don't have injuries. Manu [Manuel Akanji] is back, training well; he doesn't feel his knee. John [Stones] as well. That is the best news. The important part of the season starts now: FA Cup, the Champions League [last 16] is around the corner and, of course, the Premier League. It is important that we have everyone available."

Asked about Haaland specifically, Guardiola responded: "[This is] the first time he is back.

"We have all the squad; we are stronger, definitely.

"Erling is an important player for us. Two months out, but he feels good..."

City host Burnley looking to keep pace with Premier League leaders Liverpool, who they trail by five points with a game in hand.

More from FourFourTwo

TRANSFER NEWS Chelsea face late January transfer raid from London rivals

QUIZ! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

IN THE MAG Alex Ferguson! PLUS Hamburg derby, Henrik Larsson, Lucas Radebe, Robbie Savage, the weirdest transfer moments and MORE!