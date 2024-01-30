Chelsea face late January transfer raid from London rivals: report

Chelsea could yet sell Conor Gallagher to London rivals Tottenham before the end of the January transfer window.

Despite being an integral member of Mauricio Pochettino's team, the Blues are said to be open to selling the 11-cap England midfielder at the right price.

Gallagher's contract at Stamford Bridge runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning he could negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a non-English club this time next year.

Gallagher was part of the Chelsea side which won 4-1 at Tottenham in November (Image credit: Getty Images)

As such, the current transfer window and this summer's may provide the last realistic opportunities for Chelsea to offload their academy graduate – who is currently valued at 42m (£35.9m) by Transfermarkt – for a fee.

And, according to The Times, Spurs are 'seriously considering' a fresh approach for Gallagher before Thursday's deadline, having been put off by a £50m price tag last summer.

The report adds that Chelsea also turned down an offer from West Ham during the same window.

Gallagher captained Chelsea in their recent Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Middlesbrough (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gallagher, 23, has remained a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge, having made his senior Blues debut last season following a breakthrough loan campaign at Crystal Palace in 2021/22.

He has started 20 of Chelsea's 21 Premier League games this term, regularly wearing the captain's armband.

Pochettino is not short of quality options in the middle of the park, but there can be no denying that if Gallagher were to depart, it would leave the Blues markedly weaker in that department.

