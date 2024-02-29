Is Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Bruno Fernandes in action for Manchester United against Wolves in February 2024.

Manchester United are sweating on the fitness of Bruno Fernandes ahead of this weekend's crunch clash with Manchester City.

Fernandes starred as Erik ten Hag's side beat Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, but the Portugal international could now miss the derby on Sunday afternoon.

Fernandes was seen hobbling out of the City Ground after the match, while Ten Hag admitted afterwards that the 29-year-old has been struggling with an injury for a while.

Will Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes be fit enough to play against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon?

Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We have serious problems. I was very happy Rapha [Varane] fought to play this game and also Bruno. He had a very bad injury as well. He fought to be part of this game," the United boss said, before accusing Forest of targeting the attacking midfielder.

"So I don't go to tell what it was but it was a serious injury. When you see that maybe they criticise him on social media, it's pathetic. It can't be. He has a serious injury, he continued to play on Saturday [against Fulham]."

United fans will have to wait and see whether Fernandes is ready to face Manchester City, but the early signs do not sound good.

Fantasy Premier League managers will be watching the situation closely. Fernandes has scored three goals and provided five assists so far this season.

