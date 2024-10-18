Is Newcastle striker Alexander Isak fit for Brighton game? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is back in contention for Saturday's home game against Brighton.

Newcastle are just two points off the top four in the Premier League but will be looking to Isak to help them get back to winning ways after he missed draws against Manchester City and Everton with a broken toe.

The Magpies are seventh and take on sixth-placed Brighton on Saturday with Kieran Trippier a doubt with a hamstring issue. But manager Eddie Howe has been boosted by Isak’s return to training after sitting out Sweden’s Nations League fixtures this month.

Is Alexander Isak fit to play for Newcastle

Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon celebrate Newcastle's winner against Spurs

Isak has scored one goal and assisted another in his five Premier League appearances this season but is a key player for Howe, who also shared positive news about fellow striker Callum Wilson.

“Alex has trained and trained well,” Howe said in his press conference ahead of the visit of Brighton. “The toe his fully healed.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

Isak was the third-highest goal scorer in the Premier League last season, tallying 21 goals in 30 appearances. He scored the winner against Tottenham Hotspur in September but played with the toe injury in Newcastle’s defeat at Fulham and missed the next two games.

Before the international break, Howe had been hopeful that his star striker would remain available despite the injury.

“Either he’d be out until probably after the international break, or he could carry on playing as normal if he could tolerate the feelings and the effects of the injury,” said Howe after the Fulham loss. “He hasn’t been able to do that.”

Newcastle’s first fixture without the 25-year-old was the impressive draw at home against Manchester City. Anthony Gordon scored the Magpies’ equaliser from the penalty spot but was denied by England team-mate Jordan Pickford when he had the chance to do the same in the goalless draw against former club Everton.

Callum Wilson is also nearing a return for Newcastle

Isak’s availability strengthens Howe’s options both up front and in the penalty taker ranks. Wilson’s return is close and his fitness is being monitored closely ahead of what would be a first appearance of the season.

With Isak back in the line-up, Newcastle can afford to give Wilson the time he needs to be ready.

“When we get him back, we want to get him back for a long time,” Howe told the media on Friday. “It is important we make the right call.”