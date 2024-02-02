Is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United have been sweating on the fitness of striker Alexander Isak since the Swede was forced off during the first half of Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe’s side host a Luton Town side that have lost just one of their last nine games on Saturday afternoon, with the Magpies looking to make it three wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Isak was suffering from a groin issue when he was forced off against the Villans and with fellow striker Callum Wilson also out injured, the Magpies could do without their £58million striker being sidelined.

Will Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak be fit enough to play against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon?

With boss Eddie Howe laid low through illness, Newcastle assistant head coach Jason Tindall was on pre-match press conference duties on Friday morning and revealed that Isak has ‘a chance’ of being fit to face the Hatters and is set to train on Friday.

“He's a lot better, he's improved. He's improved Wednesday, Thursday and this morning again there is an improvement. He will be one we have to assess after today to see if he makes tomorrow's game or not.

“He’s got a chance to be involved tomorrow but that's one we'll have to assess today, take advice from the medical team and see where we are."

Prior to Newcastle’s win over Villa, Isak had netted in three consecutive games, making him a popular choice for Fantasy Premier League managers. He has 14 goals across all competitions this season.

