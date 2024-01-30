Newcastle United to hijack signing of wonderkid dubbed 'the Norwegian Neymar': report

Newcastle United could be about to hijack the signing of a wonderkid compared to Neymar in recent times, stealing in ahead of their rivals.

While Eddie Howe claimed that Newcastle will have to sell a player this January to have any chance of completing a signing themselves, an opportunity to add a talented star to the squad could prove too good an opportunity to pass up.

Indeed, on Sunday 28 January, Brentford agreed a £25m deal to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge, with the 18-year-old set to complete the remainder of the campaign in Belgium.

Nusa has had issues with his Brentford medical (Image credit: Getty Images)

Complications with the proposed transfer have since emerged, though, with Nusa's medical tests flaring up potential issues on Monday. While the Bees still remain hopeful of securing his signature before the deadline, Belgian outlet HLN is reporting that Newcastle are set to hijack the deal themselves.

The report suggests that the Magpies have been closely monitoring the situation over the past few days, and they now have the opportunity to take advantage of the situation. Any deal could depend on outgoings at St. James' Park, however, with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSRs) complicating matters.

Miguel Almiron is no longer heading to Al-Shabab for £30m this window, meaning Newcastle might look to save onto their £25m and spend it in the summer. The agreement to loan Nusa back to Club Brugge could see a large portion of that payment delayed, though, meaning there's still a chance he ends up on Tyneside.

Almiron is set to stay at Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

An exciting winger with bags of ability, Nusa has previously talked about how Neymar is his "role model" to Norwegian outlet Aftonposten.

With four goals and three assists in 28 matches in all competitions this term, Nusa's output still has room for improvement - but at 18, he has plenty of time to add that clinical edge to his game.

