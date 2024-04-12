Is Phil Foden injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Manchester City will be hoping to keep pace with the Premier League leaders this weekend with a must-win clash at home to Luton Town.

The Cityzens are unbeaten in their last 26 games in all competitions since a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa in December, a run which includes a 6-2 demolition of Saturday's opponents.

Pep Guardiola's side sit two points adrift of Arsenal and Liverpool, who share top spot with just seven games to go.

Will Phil Foden be available for Manchester City against Luton Town on Saturday?

Pep Guardiola speaks at a Manchester City press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after the 3-3 draw against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Guardiola down played the severity of an injury which forced Foden off the field after a 'Player of the Match' display.

“It was a knock and he was grumpy with me because I [made] the substitution,” the City boss told TNT Sports.

Foden has enjoyed arguably the best season of his young career so far this campaign, netting 32 goal involvements in all competitions as Manchester City go for an unprecedented second consecutive treble.

The 23-year-old was once again on hand to fire home a remarkable effort in the dramatic affair at the Bernabeu, in which City twice gave up a lead to an efficient Madrid side.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Phil Foden in action for Manchester City against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking again before the clash with Luton, Guardiola remained coy on the availability of Foden, telling reporters: "I didn't see the team, I didn't speak with the doctors, we have training this afternoon, and we have a meeting and we will see how they feel."

City will also be without Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake for the visit of the Hatters as Guardiola continues to navigate a testing period of fixtures without two of his most important defensive players.

More Manchester City stories:

Manchester City to admit transfer mistake and re-sign academy graduate with 23 goal contributions this season: report

Pep Guardiola has called out the state of Real Madrid's pitch, following City's 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu.

One City star has been tipped to leave, with Dani Olmo linked with a move.