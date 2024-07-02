Is this the most pointless skill you've seen at Euro 2024?
Euro 2024 has had tricky players a-plenty - but we won't count this
Euro 2024 has been a festival of football so far. Long-range goals, masterclasses from the best and brilliance at every turn.
OK, not every turn. Xavi Simons has been fun to watch so far, with the Dutch schemer pulling the strings for Ronald Koeman's men this summer – but his rabona against Romania could, perhaps, be the most pointless trick executed so far at Euro 2024.
Well-performed, yes. An innovative way to whip in a cross, yes. But considering there was absolutely no one in the area waiting for it – and the cross didn't actually clear the Romanian backline, the Netherlands star's flick must go down as the most pointless of the tournament. Sorry, Xavi.
The moment led to a discussion between BBC commentators, Steve Wilson and Danny Murphy, with the former reflecting on his own career.
Murphy, who played for Liverpool, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur among others, declared that he never actually tried a rabona in his own career. Wilson, meanwhile, remarked that he'd be lucky to make contact with the ball if he tried.
VIDEO Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros | FourFourTwo Meets...
When you put it like that, perhaps we're being harsh on young Xavi Simons.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Netherlands headed into the break a goal to the good in the Euro 2024 last-16 clash in Munich.
More Euro 2024 stories
Cristiano Ronaldo brutally trolled by BBC after penalty miss in Portugal's win over Slovenia
Surprise Euros hero issues warning to Premier League clubs before potential transfer
Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappe celebrated in Jan Vertonghen’s face after France v Belgium own goal
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.