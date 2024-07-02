Is this the most pointless skill you've seen at Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 has been a festival of football so far. Long-range goals, masterclasses from the best and brilliance at every turn.

OK, not every turn. Xavi Simons has been fun to watch so far, with the Dutch schemer pulling the strings for Ronald Koeman's men this summer – but his rabona against Romania could, perhaps, be the most pointless trick executed so far at Euro 2024.

Well-performed, yes. An innovative way to whip in a cross, yes. But considering there was absolutely no one in the area waiting for it – and the cross didn't actually clear the Romanian backline, the Netherlands star's flick must go down as the most pointless of the tournament. Sorry, Xavi.

Xavi Simons' Romania rabona (Image credit: Future)

The moment led to a discussion between BBC commentators, Steve Wilson and Danny Murphy, with the former reflecting on his own career.

Murphy, who played for Liverpool, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur among others, declared that he never actually tried a rabona in his own career. Wilson, meanwhile, remarked that he'd be lucky to make contact with the ball if he tried.

VIDEO Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros | FourFourTwo Meets...

When you put it like that, perhaps we're being harsh on young Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands headed into the break a goal to the good in the Euro 2024 last-16 clash in Munich.

