Is Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke injured? Premier League injury update

Dominic Solanke continues to make quite the impact for Tottenham Hotspur following his summer move from Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old has netted six goals in all competitions so far, with Solanke bidding to help prove why Tottenham parted with £65m in the summer for his services. He has managed to keep fellow forward Richarlison out of the team, starting the lion's share of Spurs' Premier League games.

But having not been involved in the 1-1 draw against Fulham at the weekend, fans and FPL nerds are all asking the same question. Will he feature against his former side on Thursday?

Is Dominic Solanke fit to play for Spurs against Bournemouth?

Dominic Solanke last played 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Roma (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to be asked about Solanke in his pre-match media duties but did also speak about the England international following the draw against Fulham this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether he will feature but Postecoglou did give a positive update on the matter in both his interview with Tottenham's club media and in his post-match press conference.

Ange Postecoglou could do with Solanke back to feature against the Cherries (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

“Dom trained yesterday, but the illness hit him overnight, so we’ll have to see how he recovers," began Ange.

"He came to the ground and wanted to try (to make himself available), but we could tell as soon as we saw him that he wasn’t in a fit state to play, so we sent him home. I haven’t seen Archie, but he picked up a bit of a knock, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asked about his inclusion against the Cherries, Postecoglou added: “I hope so. He trained yesterday but he came in today and didn’t look well at all, so we sent him home.

"It’s obviously an illness, not an injury, so we need to see how it settles down in the next couple of days but hopefully it’s nothing too significant.”

In FourFourTwo's view, we can safely presume Solanke should be fit to feature against Bournemouth given he was rested at the weekend against the Cottagers.

The 27-year-old will be bidding to score against his former side but whether or not he chooses to celebrate at the Vitality Stadium remains another question.