Is Trent Alexander-Arnold injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Jacque Talbot
published

Jurgen Klopp’s injury situation is set to improve over the next couple of weeks, but Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a race against time

Trent Alexander-Arnold watches Liverpool play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been out after picking up a knee injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t feature in Liverpool’s Premier League encounter against Brighton at Anfield on Sunday.

The right-back has missed the last nine matches after suffering a recurrence of a knee problem that he suffered in the FA Cup win over Arsenal early this year. Youngster Conor Bradley has come in his place and made some successful Reds appearances.

