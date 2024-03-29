Is Trent Alexander-Arnold injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been out after picking up a knee injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t feature in Liverpool’s Premier League encounter against Brighton at Anfield on Sunday.

The right-back has missed the last nine matches after suffering a recurrence of a knee problem that he suffered in the FA Cup win over Arsenal early this year. Youngster Conor Bradley has come in his place and made some successful Reds appearances.

Liverpool are second in the league, behind the Gunners on goal-difference, as they enter a crucial stage of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed international duty for England last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

The side had teased Alexander-Arnold’s return, with a video showing his recovery on the bike. Footage then showed him on the training pitch and kicking the ball again, but it’s reported that the 25-year-old is not quite at match standard.

The Liverpool Echo states that Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota - who is also suffering from a knee injury - will miss the clash against Roberto De Zerbi’s men this weekend.

Before the international break, head coach Klopp said his return will likely be for the Premier League match against Sheffield United. He said: "Who can be back after the international break? Curtis and I think Diogo and Trent for the week after, they have a chance."

Diogo Jota is also out injured (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the opposite flank, Andy Robertson will not be available either after sustaining an ankle injury on international duty with Scotland. The left-back is also a doubt for Brighton, but it's thought that he won’t be out for a significant period.

Alexander-Arnold, who was an integral member of the Premier League-winning squad in the 2019-20 season, will see his contract expire in 2025. Liverpool are hoping to tie him down to fresh terms, particularly with the impending arrival of Klopp's successor in the summer, but there have been an abundance of reports suggesting Real Madrid are closely monitoring the defender's situation.

