Liverpool to snub Xabi Alonso and make 'surprise' managerial appointment - after significant change at Anfield: report

Liverpool could make a shock managerial appointment in the coming months that doesn't involve Xabi Alonso, due to a new development at Anfield in recent weeks.

Xabi Alonso has been heavily linked to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool since the German manager announced his decision to leave the club in January, and a move has seemed nailed on for the last month or so now.

That might not happen, however, now that former sporting director Michael Edwards is back in a position of power at Anfield. Liverpool's owners FSG appointed Edwards FSG's CEO of football earlier this month, which will see him move into a more overarching position at the club where his remit will extend to overseeing the ownership's purchase of another team.

Alonso has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Having previously had a huge influence on signings at the club during his time as sporting director between 2016 and 2022 - such as the deals for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson - a new report suggests that Edwards could have a similar impact in their hunt for the next manager.

Indeed, according to ESPN's Mark Ogden, Edwards might decide to make an unexpected appointment due to his contacts within football, therefore rejecting the idea of Xabi Alonso as the next Liverpool boss.

“I’ve been told that he’s one of the most connected people in the game. He knows the players that are coming through, the coaches that are coming through. He can pick up a call to this guy, to that guy,” he said.

Edwards (left) was an important figure at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He knows six months before everybody else who the players are and who the coaches are. Which is why I think that he’ll pull a rabbit out of the hat with the next coach and it will be a surprise, it won’t be Xabi Alonso.

“We’ll wait and see, but I think Edwards is very key to this in the sense that he is the guy who Liverpool have brought back because they know he’s good. They know he’s the best in the world at what he does.”

