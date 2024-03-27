Liverpool star Luis Diaz could move to Spain, following his dad revealing transfer intention

Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father has provided a huge clue as to what the future looks like.

Diaz, 27, joined Jurgen Klopp's side from FC Porto back in 2022 and has since scored 22 goals and registered 13 assists for the Merseysiders in all competitions.

With the Reds set to be on the lookout for a new manager come the summer, speculation has continued to grow over several players.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract next summer and are yet to be tied down at Anfield.

Diaz is another who is facing uncertainty over his time on Merseyside, with their said-to-be interested clubs from La Liga sniffing around the Colombian international. His deal does not expire until 2027 but with a new boss yet to be announced, it remains to be seen who stays and who goes for Liverpool during the summer.



Set to return to Premier League action this weekend, Klopp's men are still in hunt for two more pieces of silverware before the German is set to bow out at the end of the season. Sitting just one point behind table-toppers Arsenal with only ten games to go, Liverpool are also safely into the last eight of the Europa League where they will face Atalanta over two legs.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz in Premier League action. (Image credit: Getty)

Luis' father, Diaz Snr, recently spoke to Cadena Ser and insisted he is not aware of any immediate interest from Spain for the time being.

“When he left Porto I was not aware that there was anything positive with Madrid clubs,” began the 55-year-old. “I heard things, but I never knew if there was anything else. With Liverpool, everything was more precise.



“The directive was more precise for Luis to arrive there. It was hoped that he could come here. Falcao had already been there, James too...



“In the end, it didn't happen, but don't give up hope yet. He is playing and the clubs are active.”

