Is West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is a doubt for Sunday's match against Fulham, with Premier League injuries coming thick and fast during a hectic period of games.

Backup custodian Lukas Fabianski was drafted in for the 2-1 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur for his first league start of the season – and could keep his place this weekend, with Areola in danger of missing out on facing his former side.

The Frenchman injured his wrist recently and now faces a race against the clock to be fit for the weekend.

Will West Ham United star Alphonse Areola be fit enough to play against Fulham this weekend?

David Moyes may have to rely on Lukas Fabianski once more this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's looking like there's a good chance that Alphonse Areola will make his return against Fulham this weekend, given that Irons boss David Moyes previously claimed that he thought the World Cup winner would be available midweek.

"He's just got a little bit of ligament damage in his wrist, so we're not quite sure if he's ready," Moyes claimed. "We thought he would be ready for tonight [the game against Tottenham], so we'll find out."

Obviously given that Areola is a goalkeeper, a wrist injury is harder to manage for an outfielder, who can have their wrist taped up or put in a protective cast.

The official Fantasy Premier League website claims the Hammers keeper has a 75 per cent chance of making the game.

