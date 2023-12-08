Premier League injuries: Is Son Heung-min injured this weekend?

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is a doubt this weekend, as Premier League injuries mount up over the festive period.

The Lilywhites have now gone five games without a win, following West Ham United coming from behind to beat them at home midweek. In even worse news, however, it looks as if talismanic captain Son might be absent for the game against Newcastle United this weekend.

The South Korean picked up a knock and now faces a race against time to be fit for the clash with the Magpies.

Is Tottenham star Son Heung-min injured this weekend?

As confirmed by manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs will assess Son before the game against Newcastle to see if he's fit enough to start – but as it stands, he looks like he could be included, with Fantasy Premier League giving him a 75 per cent chance of making the fixture.

"Yeah, we'll see how Sonny is," the Australian claimed in the aftermath of Tottenham's midweek loss. "He was a bit sore after the game. We'll wait and see what the outcome is in terms of Sunday."

With Son a doubt, he joins a lengthy injury list in north London which includes Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven.

