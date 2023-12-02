West Ham eye Premier League striker ahead of January transfer window: report

West Ham are actively considering a January transfer move for Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard. FootballTransfers report that a move comes amid concerns over striker Michail Antonio's injury, despite the fact he may return by Christmas.



West Ham are contemplating reinforcing their attacking options and Edouard is a serious consideration for the club.



Meanwhile it’s thought that Palace are open to his departure and any deal could take shape either by a loan or permanent move.

(Image credit: PA)

Edouard joined Palace in 2021 for £14million and has a contract at Selhurst Park until 2025, but unless a new deal is reached before the summer, his current side face the risk of losing him on a free transfer in the subsequent year.



The forward has netted five Premier League goals this season, but has struggled with form since September.



The Hammers are also monitoring Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike, who is set to leave the Parc des Princes in the winter transfer window after a move failed to materialise over the summer, and Bayern Munich's Joshua Zirkzee.

(Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

All three are targets for West Ham should Antonio depart to greener pastures next month.

The publication also state that the Hammers are open to the possibility of moving on Pablo Fornals in January, who has been attracting interest from the likes of Sevilla and Fulham.

The 27-year-old Spanish international has played a limited role for David Moyes' side this season, playing only 167 Premier League minutes.

West Ham were reportedly furious that Antonio suffered a long-term injury on international duty with Jamaica and there were initial fears that he could be out for the rest of the season. However subsequent reports revealed that it was not as bad as first feared.

