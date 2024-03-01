Is Wolves midfielder Hwang Hee-chan injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Wolves midfielder Hwang Hee-chan is a major doubt to face Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

The South Korea international limped off ten minutes into the second half of Wolves’ 1-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening with a hamstring issue. The 28-year-old also suffered an injury warming up ahead of Wolves’ win over Sheffield United last weekend but was able to shake it off and play 85 minutes in the 1-0 victory.

Gary O’Neil’s side face a trip to Newcastle on Saturday afternoon as they look to make it four consecutive wins across all competitions, but will the influential Hwang be available?

Will Wolves midfielder Hwang Hee-chan be fit enough to play against Newcastle United this weekend?

O’Neil’s post-match comments on Wednesday night seem to indicate Hwang will miss out on the trip to St James’ Park, as he admitted that although the injury is not serious, he would be ‘amazed’ if the midfielder can play.

“It was a tough team to pick because obviously Channy has felt his hamstring a little bit, which for a squad as small as this, especially in that area of the pitch, is a disaster,” O’Neil said after seeing his side book an FA Cup quarter-final clash against Coventry City.

“But I’m trying to pick the right ones to play and the right ones to rest meant it was a tough couple of days for us.

“Channy’s [injury] doesn’t look too serious, but I’d be amazed if he plays at the weekend.”

