WATCH: Sheffield United team-mates clash on the pitch in defeat at Wolves

Sheffield United pair Vinicius Souza and Jack Robinson were fortunate to escape punishment after appearing to take a swipe at each other during the Blades' 1-0 loss at Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

Robinson and Souza squared up and shoved each other during the defeat at Molineux, which was decided by Pablo Sarabia's striker after half an hour.

Neither player was booked in the fracas and after the match, Blades boss Chris Wilder dismissed the incident, saying such things occur frequently at every football team.

"That happens at every club up and down the country, three or four times a year," he said. "Of course you can’t condone it, it has to stay at a level, we have a responsibility to the young kids out there playing.

"That happens behind closed doors at every level, at Man City and the bottom of League Two.

“You don’t want to see it but it does [happen]. VAR spotted it and for me, you just move on pretty quickly. They were told about their responsibilities at half-time. We talked to the boys and they are fine and cool."

Wilder went on to say that Sheffield United are still finding their feet in the Premier League, although they will need to do so quite quickly as they sit bottom of the table and eight points from 17th with 12 games left to play.

"We’re a team who is learning in the Premier League, learning on the job and our opponents have been building for quite a while," he said.

"We were competitive. We haven't got the result but my frustration and criticism of the team are about the big moments. We had enough territory and we have to find that quality they found."

Next up for the Blades is a home match against Arsenal on March 4th.

