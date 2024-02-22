Arsenal to receive 'helping hand' from Saudi Arabia to sign Pedro Neto: report

Arsenal could be about to receive a huge boost from Saudi Arabia in their pursuit of Pedro Neto.

The Gunners have been linked with the Wolverhampton Wanderers speedster for several seasons now, with The Athletic's David Ornstein confirming their interest towards the end of the summer 2022 transfer window. A deal couldn't be reached in the end, with Mykhaylo Mudryk a target for that summer too.

Ultimately, Leandro Trossard arrived at the Emirates Stadium the following winter to provide cover in attacking areas – but now, Arsenal could return for Neto in their search for more thrust in the final third.

Arsenal have been linked with Pedro Neto for years, now (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to The Express, manager Mikel Arteta may rely on Saudi Arabia to snare his man from under the noses of Liverpool – who are said to hold an interest in the Portuguese, too.

The report states that the Reds' potential move for Neto hinges on whether talismanic goal-getter Mohamed Salah makes a much-rumoured switch to the Saudi Pro League. Speculation was rife last summer that the Egyptian King would leave Anfield and follow the other two members of Jurgen Klopp's iconic Champions League-winning front three, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

As Neto is on the shortlist as a Salah replacement, Arsenal might rely on the uncertainty around Salah's move to the Middle East to move early for Neto. It's entirely possible that they did something similar with Declan Rice, as rivals Manchester City didn't know they needed to replace Ilkay Gundogan until the German's contract expired that last summer.

Could Neto replace Salah? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal legend David Seaman has recently heaped praise on Wolves' No.7, too, calling Neto a “special player”.

“Where do we put his valuation?” Safe Hands asked. “He’s only about 23, 24. He’s not old, is he? So, he’s coming into the peak of his career, he’s not even getting there yet. But, you look at that, and then you look at someone like Declan Rice, although Declan’s home-grown, so that puts a few million on the price tag, but he’s got to be up in the 80s easily.

Former Arsenal keeper David Seaman is a big fan of Pedro Neto (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Wolves are going to do well to keep hold of him at the end of the season, whether it’ll be Premier League I don’t know because he might even get tempted by one of the big clubs abroad. It’s tough because he’s a really special player.”

Neto is worth €42 million, according to Transfermarkt.

