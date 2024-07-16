'It’s been a great ride': England players, fans and royalty react to Gareth Southgate departure

Gareth Southgate has resigned from his post as England manager, less than 48 hours after the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The defeat in Berlin marked Southgate's 102nd and final match in charge of the Three Lions as he called time on an eight-year spell in charge of the national team that brought about a World Cup semi-final appearance and two European Championship final appearances.

Only Sir Alf Ramsey and Walter Winterbottom have won more matches as England manager and tributes have come flooding in to social media after news of his departure was confirmed on Tuesday morning. FourFourTwo takes a look at how the footballing world have reacted to the news.

The England X account broke the news, posting: "After 102 games and almost eight years in charge, Gareth Southgate has announced he is to leave his role as manager of the Three Lions," linking to Southgate's emotional message to supporters.

A number of current England players including Jude Bellingham, linked to that post on their social media accounts, while Jordan Pickford and Declan Rice were among the first to post messages to their former boss.

"Completely gutted," posted Jordan Pickford on Instagram. "This will hurt for a while. Appreciate everyone who supported us during the tournament and I’d like to thank all my teammates and staff for their work throughout. I also want to say a special thank you to the boss for always believing in me during his time with us and I would like to wish him all the best in his next steps. Thank you Gareth."

Declan Rice added: "Thank you Gaffer, it's been a privilege to play for England under your guidance. Memories that will stay with me forever. All the best in your next adventure."

Former England defender Gary Neville posted on X: "Thank you Gareth you did a great job."

Jamie Carragher also took to X: "It’s been a great ride for all involved over the last eight years. Two finals, semi final & a quarter final in Gareth Southgate’s four tournaments is a very tough act to follow!"

Southgate was also thanked by royalty, with the Prince of Wales posting: "Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the FA, but as an England fan.

Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan. Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure… pic.twitter.com/Fq2ytO4em6July 16, 2024

"Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W."

The Lionesses' X account posted: "Thank you for everything, Gareth!", with the Premier League writing: "Thank you Gareth, for the countless memories and the inspiring role you've played in English football".

