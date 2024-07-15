Gareth Southgate offered new job, following England tenure: report

Gareth Southgate and his England squad have touched back down on home soil and as the dust settles on another European Championship final defeat, the soul-searching can begin.

For Southgate, whose contract with the FA expires in December, he faces a choice of whether to stick or twist. His FA bosses are reportedly keen on him staying in the job and leading the Three Lions to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, but when everything has calmed down, will he share this position?

Sunday’s defeat to Spain was his 102nd match in charge of England, fewer than only Walter Winterbottom and Sir Alf Ramsey and his record of two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final in his four major tournaments more than matches up to that of any of his predecessors.

But after a summer when his style of play was heavily criticised by the media and he even saw his own fans throw plastic cups his way, could he be tempted to call time on his eight-year tenure?

With five months left on his contract, a decision either way does not have to be made just yet as the 53-year-old has plenty of time for reflection, but should he decide to move on, it would appear he has another job opportunity lined up.

The Mail report that ITV are ready to offer Southgate a role as a pundit and make him a ‘key part of their coverage’ leading up to the next World Cup in 2026 and beyond.

England’s next games are a Nations League double-header away to Ireland and at home to Finland in September, but the report adds it is unlikely he would be in place by then, should he choose to quit his England role and take up this offer.

