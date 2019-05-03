Jaap Stam hits back at David Moyes over Manchester United criticism

The Scot appeared on TalkSport on Thursday and discussed the situation at Old Trafford after a turbulent campaign that has left them on the verge of missing out on Champions League qualification.

“I feel that since I took over to where they are just now, I don’t think there’s an awful lot of difference,” Moyes said.

Stam, who represented the Red Devils between 1998 and 2001, is now manager of PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands.

He believes Moyes was wrong to question the work of his successors and insists the Scot had his chance to succeed with the club.

“It’s always easy to talk about a club where if you leave and if the club has not had the success it wants to have, to say the club hasn’t reached anything and was still the same as it was,” the Dutchman told TalkSport.

“It’s up to a manager to play how he wants to play. If you are joining United, it’s the same probably for Moyes as well, if you are joining a club like that you have the opportunity to change everything within the club.

“To make choices in coaches, the academy and in players you will be bringing in to the club to play a certain way and you can do your thing and you can do your bit but if you are not succeeding you need to be a person who says I could change everything but I have not brought the success and have not done well.

“You don’t want to talk about other managers after you and then say what they’ve done and nothing else has changed.

“Even when Mourinho was there and now Ole is there – every manager at United gets the opportunity to build a team and every manager has the opportunity to spend a lot of money and bring in players.”

Read more...

COLUMN Andy Mitten: Something is clearly wrong with David de Gea – but dragging contract negotiations are on him

QUIZ! Can you identify these 40 European clubs by their unusual nicknames?