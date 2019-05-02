David Moyes admits Manchester United sacking left him in tears
David Moyes has revealed that he was reduced to tears when sacked by Manchester United, and insisted that the club hasn’t progressed since his departure.
The Scot was named as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor at Old Trafford in 2013 but lasted less than a year in the job before being relieved of his duties.
Moyes has since spent spells in charge of Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham.
When asked as a guest on talkSPORT to name the last time he cried, the 56-year-old replied: “I think probably when I lost my job at Man United.”
The Red Devils are now on their third permanent manager since Moyes left, with Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempting to return the club to the top of English football.
However, the former Everton boss explained that he sees similar issues now to when he left the club five years ago.
“I feel that since I took over to where they are just now, I don’t think there’s an awful lot of difference,” he said.
“When I took over it was needing a change and needing a turnaround of players, and that was all going to take time.
“I feel like in the four years or so since I was managing there, it’s probably not moved on much more.
“It’s quite similar; they’re still saying there needs to be changes and has to be things done.
“That time since I felt hasn’t been used awfully well.”
