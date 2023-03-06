Jack Grealish signs ANOTHER record-breaking contract away from Manchester City

Jack Grealish has signed a record-breaking sponsorship deal with Puma, Manchester City's kit sponsor and now the England star's football boot manufacturer.

Previously a Nike athlete, Grealish has signed long-term deal with Puma to wear the brand's Future boots on the pitch, as well as incorporate the brand into off-field activities, too.

Grealish's sponsorship deal is believed to supersede the £4 million a season Harry Kane and Gareth Bale have both previously received, making the Manchester City winger's agreement with Puma record breaking for a footballer from the UK.

“For me Puma felt like a perfect fit,” Grealish said of the announcement.

“They have an amazing history in football and have worked with some of the world’s greatest players. I am delighted to join the family and to be a Puma Future athlete. I am at home on the pitch and want to express myself, which is something I like about the brand, they do things differently and have a great outlook on football.

“Puma are more than just a sports brand; they play a huge role in culture. My focus is always football, but I love fashion and style, so there are many exciting projects we plan to work on together on the pitch and beyond it.”

With players such as Neymar, James Maddison and Oleksandr Zinchenko all sponsored by Puma, Grealish is added to a burgeoning roster of high-profile players on the German brand's books.

Puma are also enthusiastic about the prospect of the work they can do with Grealish away from the pitch. The 27-year-old is already immersed within the fashion world, having signed as a Gucci ambassador in August 2022.

“He is one of the most exciting players in Europe, with his outstanding technical skills and his quick feet he can be the difference between winning and losing," a Puma statement read.

"He turns heads on and off the pitch with his quick feet and personal style which makes him an outstanding new addition to the Puma family.

“We want Jack to be one of the leading faces of the brand in football and culture. Jack’s position opens the opportunities to work across many of our fashion-forward initiatives and work together with him on his many personal causes.”