Manchester United transfer news: Jadon Sancho pursuit will not be postponed

Manchester United are prepared to continue their pursuit of Jadon Sancho despite missing a deadline imposed by Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side told would-be suitors that Sancho would spend the 2020/21 season at Signal Iduna Park if he remained on the club’s books after August 10.

That is the date Dortmund began pre-season training ahead of the new campaign, and United’s failure to land the England international before Monday has seemingly scuppered their hopes of a deal.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are not prepared to give up just yet, with Sancho said to be their leading transfer target this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, United will seek to continue negotiations with Dortmund, with differences in valuation proving the main point of contention so far.

TRANSFER ANALYSIS Is Jadon Sancho's transfer to Manchester United really over? Take Borussia Dortmund's 'deadline' with a pinch of salt

BVB are holding out for £108m for Sancho, who is one of the German outfits’ prized assets alongside striker Erling Haaland.

United believe that fee is excessive in the current climate, with clubs across Europe having taken a financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have also been issues related to Sancho’s wage demands and his agent’s fees, with United determined not to overpay despite their admiration of the 20-year-old.

The two clubs also disagree over how the deal should be structured, with Dortmund demanding a higher up-front payment than United are prepared to offer.

Nevertheless, the powers that be at Old Trafford remain determined to bring Sancho, who was previously at Manchester City, back to the northwest of England.

The forward is coming off the back of another hugely impressive season with Dortmund, for whom he scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances.

Having secured a third-place finish in the Premier League thanks to a fine run of form in the second half of 2019/20, United want to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City next term.

They believe the signing of Sancho would boost their chances of doing just that, but Dortmund remain adamant that the youngster is going nowhere.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

FIFA 21 New features confirmed: Ultimate Team, career mode, gameplay and Volta changes

DENNIS BERGKAMP EXCLUSIVE “I understand why people say I didn’t really mean that Newcastle goal – but I did...”

TRANSFERS The position EVERY Premier League club needs to strengthen in this summer