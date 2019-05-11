Manchester United target Jadon Sancho has decided where he'll be playing his football next season

Jadon Sancho will snub Premier League interest to remain with Borussia Dortmund next season, write The Sun.

The England international has enjoyed a superb season at Signal Iduna Park, scoring 11 goals and providing 14 assists to help BVB challenge for the Bundesliga title.

His form in Germany has attracted the attention of several European giants, with Manchester United reportedly willing to pay £100m to sign the former Manchester City winger.

However, Sancho will not be going anywhere this summer after deciding to stay put for at least another year.

The London-born 19-year-old left Manchester City in 2017 due to concerns over the amount of first-team football he would get at the Etihad Stadium.

And having now nailed down a place in Lucien Favre's starting XI, Sancho is keen to continue his development in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Dortmund face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday as they attempt to close the four-point gap separating them from first-placed Bayern Munich.

