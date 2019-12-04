Jurgen Klopp addresses speculation that Liverpool could bid for Jadon Sancho next summer

Jurgen Klopp has refused to be drawn on rumours that Liverpool will attempt to sign Jadon Sancho next summer.

The Borussia Dortmund forward has been linked with a move to several major European club in recent weeks.

Sancho has reportedly grown disillusioned with life at Signal Iduna Park after feeling "humiliated, scapegoated and unprotected" after a series of incidents this season.

Sancho was dropped from the Dortmund team for a game against Borussia Monchengladbach after returning back late from international duty.

He was then substituted after just 36 minutes of BVB’s crunch clash with Bayern Munich last month, a game which ended in a 4-0 defeat for Lucien Favre’s side.

Dortmund will be loath to lose one of their star players in the middle of the campaign, but retaining his services beyond next summer could prove difficult.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been spoken of as potential destinations for the England international, but Klopp refused to fuel the speculation.

"He’s a very good player,” Klopp said ahead of Wednesday's crunch clash with Merseyside rivals Everton. “I have no clue where these kind of things [the rumours] are coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it.

“If we would be involved, nobody would know about it apart from a person who wouldn’t speak about it. There’s nothing to say. I know how it sounds, but I cannot change that. There’s nothing to say about it, which can mean there’s absolutely nothing to say about it.”

Manchester City moved to within eight points of league leaders Liverpool with a thumping victory over Burnley on Tuesday.

But the Reds, who are seeking the club's first title since 1990, will re-establish an 11-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side with victory over Everton at Anfield.

