Jamie Carragher admits Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is facing ‘real questions’ for first time

Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp is facing “real questions” for the first time in his Liverpool tenure.

The Premier League champions are now 10 points adrift of top spot after their 4-1 thumping by Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp’s side have lost each of their last three league games at Anfield, having previously gone 68 matches unbeaten at home.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the table, with Klopp admitting that Champions League qualification is now their objective.

And Carragher believes the German is now under more scrutiny than at any other time since he was appointed as Brendan Rodgers’ successor in 2015.

“This is threatening Liverpool's top-four hopes," Carragher told Sky Sports .

“They have to find something quickly. The top four places are massively up for grabs.

“It would have been unthinkable to say that at the start of the season about this Liverpool team but there are so many teams jostling for those positions.

“I think this is the first time under Jurgen Klopp when real questions are starting to be asked. There will be even more after this game. This is the first time in five-and-a-half years when it is not really going to plan.

“The next couple of games are Leicester away and Everton at home, two teams who are really in there fighting for those positions as well. There is so much up for grabs. Liverpool have to put this right.

“It's been the same players for the last four years. They probably could do with a couple of players to freshen up the starting line-up. This team has been together since the Champions League final in Kyiv.”

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds will then resume their Champions League campaign against RB Leipzig next week.

