Manchester United identify potential replacement for David de Gea – but he won’t come cheap

Manchester United will make a move for Jan Oblak if David de Gea leaves the club this summer, report ESPN.

The Red Devils are formulating a succession plan in case the Spanish goalkeeper, who is out of contract in a little over a year, moves to PSG at the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid glovesman Oblak has emerged as their leading target, despite the fact that the Slovenian signed a new deal in April.

The 26-year-old’s contract contains a £104m buyout clause, which United are seriously considering triggering.

Oblak is thought to be happy at Atletico having previously turned down approaches by Chelsea and Liverpool, but an uncertain summer at the Wanda Metropolitano could lead to the shot-stopper considering his future.

Oblak and Antoine Griezmann both want to see Diego Simeone strengthen his side in order to close the gap with Barcelona, who wrapped up another La Liga title at the weekend.

United will hope that they can take advantage of the situation, although it is unclear whether Oblak would be willing to move if they finish outside the top four.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side three points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot.

READ MORE...

Inside Ajax: How to become the world’s greatest talent factory

Unpopular Opinion: PSG are NOT a plastic super club, you fools