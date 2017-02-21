Jardim praises 'great striker' Falcao

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim hailed Radamel Falcao, talking up the "great striker" and his importance to the Ligue 1 leaders.

After failed stints at Manchester United and Chelsea, Falcao has rediscovered his goalscoring form this season.

The Colombia international has scored 22 goals in all competitions and shapes as being a major threat to Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between the clubs on Tuesday.

Jardim is thrilled with how Falcao has returned to form, saying Monaco's hard work had paid off.

"I knew Falcao before he came to England because he was playing in Porto, in Portugal," he told a news conference.

"He's still a great striker, a great goalscorer. It's easy to work with him.

"This year we paid attention to the specific work because the last two years he did not play much. But now, he is in good shape.

"We are happy with him. He is an important player for the club and also for the team."

Falcao scored just five Premier League goals in total while on loan at United and Chelsea, but has four in his past four games ahead of Monaco's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Monaco are top of the Ligue 1 table by three points, having scored 76 league goals in 26 games.