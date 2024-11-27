JD Sports Black Friday - I've just trawled their ENTIRE football section and these are the best deals
The JD Sport Black Friday sale is now live and there is some serious value to get stuck into...
With only a few days to go until the official Black Friday date of November 29, JD Sports has plenty of great deals already available.
The sports-fashion outfit are having a major sale on their football items, with up to 40 per cent off. While plenty of the best Black Friday deals are currently going live, JD Sport's sale is offering particularly superb value for both players and fans - whether you're in the market for shirts, boots, goalkeeper gloves or other football equipment.
To save you time on your shopping, I've hand picked some of my favourite deals for the big day(s) of saving. If you're in the market for other items our best Adidas Black Friday deals are also live, as well as our picks from the Under Armour sale. But here you'll find our recommendations from the JD Sports sale.
JD Sports Black Friday football deals
My personal favourite boots for under £100 this year. And you now get them - remarkably - for less than £50 via this special offer. I loved the cushioned insole and supportive fit, providing comfort throughout matches. If you're after new boots on a budget, it's hard to look beyond this deal.
I'm not a City supporter, but I do know this is incredible value for anyone with allegiances tied to the blue half of Manchester. The unique 0161 dialling code feature makes it a memorable design. Move quickly though City fans, this deal will sell fast.
There's no better way to hone football skills than with a rebounder, testing your touch in every possible way. I guarantee you'll get hours of use out of it, so it's definitely worth the investment if you want to sharpen your game from your own home.
As a lifelong Newcastle United supporter, I can say with some authority, this is their best away shirt since the mid-1990s. But don't solely take my word. FourFourTwo has already ranked, via a democratic voting process, this shirt as the best in the Premier League. With £20 off, the Toon Army will be all over this deal.
Paris' top football club should have a fashionable shirt, it just feels right. Thankfully, the 2024/25 home design is the best PSG kit in recent years. Nike have produced an easy on the eye design with a red and white 'paint brush' stripe down the front a crowning feature. Perfect for the weekly 5-a-side.
A classic design, slim and lightweight. The Puma King remains one of the best all-round boots on the market. There is also a budget friendly astro turf trainer version of the classic design, which you can get at a knockdown price. I loved how comfortable they felt and the extra padding for protection.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women's Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women's national team and the Women's Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on the ground in Australia.