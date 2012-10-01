Jesus realistic about Barcelona dominance

"If a coach says they will divide the match with Barcelona they lie. I could say so myself today but then we would get there tomorrow and it would be a lie," the coach told a news conference at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

"Barcelona always get between 60 and 70 percent of possession and we are going to have to run a lot," Jesus said.

Benfica will rely on little-known duo Nemanja Matic and Enzo Perez, who have played only a handful of games since signing in 2011, to lead the Portuguese league leaders against the Spanish side.

Jesus will take heart from a hard-fought comeback win against Pacos de Ferreira over the weekend in which Brazilian striker Lima scored twice and from the goalless draw at Celtic in their Champions League opener.