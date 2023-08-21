Joao Cancelo 'closing in' on Barcelona move as talks with Manchester City progress

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is closing in on a move to Barcelona.

The Portuguese right-back fell out with City manager Pep Guardiola last season and was sent to Bayern Munich on loan.

And although he returned to the Etihad in pre-season after his loan in Germany came to an end, the 29-year-old is not part of Guardiola's plans and has always been expected to leave the Premier League champions before the end of the transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City and Barcelona have been in advanced talks over a deal, which could be announced this week.

Barcelona have been interested in Cancelo for a while and the player is understood to be a keen on a return to LaLiga, where he previously played for Valencia.

His signing would allow centre-back Jules Kounde to play more regularly in his natural position, with the Frenchman having often operated on the right since signing from Sevilla last year.

Cancelo could move initially on loan, with a view to a permanent transfer in future.

However, the Portuguese has already represented a host of top European clubs in a chaotic career, with spells at Benfica, Valencia, Inter, Juventus, City and Bayern already.

