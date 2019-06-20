Atletico Madrid could announce Joao Felix signing TODAY - report

Marca claims that an announcement is imminent after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday.

Felix attracted the interest of Manchester City and Manchester United after an impressive breakthrough season with the Lisbon club in 2018/19.

However, Atleti appear certain to win the race for the 19-year-old’s signature as he has already completed a medical and had his official announcement photos taken in the Spanish capital.

The Portugal international signed his new contract on Wednesday and all that remains is for the La Liga giants to activate his €120 million release clause.

