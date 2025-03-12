'Jobe Bellingham doesn’t want to be associated with his brother. Unfortunately, Sunderland will need to go up in order to keep him' Black Cats given ultimatum as Manchester United and Chelsea 'fight' for signature
Jobe Bellingham is tipped to follow in his brother's footsteps - so what will come next for the teenager?
Jobe Bellingham has been handed a vital ultimatum over his Sunderland future.
The talented teenager - who left Birmingham City for the Black Cats last year - has impressed for Regis Le Bris's side, who are chasing promotion to the Premier League. Sunderland are currently 4th in the second tier and are just eight points behind leaders Leeds United.
The question remains whether Bellingham will remain with the Wearside outfit beyond this term, with clubs such as Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Arsenal said to be interested.
Could Jobe Bellingham set for a summer move in 2025?
As previously relayed by FourFourTwo, Bellingham is liked by a whole host of top-flight clubs, with Chelsea the latest club to have been linked with a seismic move.
The 19-year-old, ranked at no.50 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, is yet to decide where his future will be, but if his older brother's trajectory is anything to go off of, he is destined for an electric career at the top.
Sunderland expert and former striker Kevin Phillips believes it is simply a must for the Black Cats to achieve promotion this season if they have any hopes of keeping hold of the talented midfielder.
Asked the question by Betway recently, the ex-forward said: "Yes, simple as that. Bellingham is making a name for himself, and he’s doing it his way. He doesn’t want to be associated with his brother – that’s why he’s got ‘Jobe’ on the back of his shirt.
"I’ve seen him play loads of times and he’s an excellent player. Unfortunately, they’ll need to go up in order to keep him.
"But Sunderland’s recruitment department have shown they’re very good at what they do so if he does go, I’m sure they’ll replace him with hopefully someone just as good."
In FourFourTwo's opinion, it is hard not to disagree with Phillips, especially given the amount of clubs circling around Jobe.
He won't be cheap but we do think you would be foolish to rule out a move to Europe, much like brother Jude did with Borussia Dortmund.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
