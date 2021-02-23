Joe Newell happy to have new Hibernian deal confirmed

Midfielder Joe Newell claims it was an “easy decision” to extend his contract with Hibernian.

The former Peterborough and Rotherham player has signed until at least the summer of 2023 with the option of a further year at Easter Road.

Newell has established himself at the heart of the Hibs midfield this season and returned from a five-week lay-off with an ankle injury during Saturday’s win over Hamilton.

Newell, who was signed by Paul Heckingbottom in the summer of 2019, told Hibernian’s official website: “I’m really pleased to have agreed the contract and it was an easy decision, to be honest. I’ve said consistently how happy I am here, on and off the pitch.

“If it’s taken a bit of time to get it finalised then it’s because there was never any need to rush it from either side.

“My focus has been on getting back fit and it was a relief to be back involved on Saturday.

“We’re in a great position to push on and make it a special season.

“Beyond that, I spoke to the gaffer and (sporting director) Graeme Mathie about their plans for the club in general and it was all positive. I want to be part of that.

“The news seems to have been a bit more positive recently in the wider world. Having supporters back for a crack at European football is something I’d love to experience.”

Head coach Jack Ross added: “Joe is a really good player who has enjoyed a terrific season.

“He’s thrived playing centrally and I believe he can continue to improve. His ambitions and the club’s ambitions are very much aligned.”