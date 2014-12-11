Johansen urges Odegaard to join him Celtic
Stefan Johansen said he has tried to persuade fellow Norwegian and starlet Martin Odegaard to join him at Celtic next season.
Stromsgodset midfielder and Norway international Odegaard, 15, is one of the most sought-after players in Europe with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool vying for his signature.
Odegaard - who trained with Liverpool last week - has also been linked with Scottish champions Celtic and Johansen urged Odegaard to resist the temptation of Europe's elite to join Ronny Deila's men.
"I've talked a lot with Martin," Johansen said. "We keep in touch and speak on the phone.
"I have told him that Celtic can be a good choice for him. The way we play would suit him. We have the ball a lot and that's what Martin likes. He wants to be on the ball and creating chances.
"Martin is an amazing talent and I hope he comes to Celtic. The gaffer has shown in Norway that he is very good with young players and he gives them a chance when they deserve it. Martin knows him and myself.
"But it is up to Martin. His father is a good guy who helps him a lot and he's also very mature in the way he thinks. I'm sure he'll make the right decision for his career."
Johansen added: "To say that you are going to go and play at Real Madrid and compete against Ronaldo and Bale and those guys … for a 15-year-old that’s going to be difficult.
"He would be unlikely to play right away at a Real Madrid or Barcelona. Of course it would be difficult. But, as I said, he needs to choose for himself."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.