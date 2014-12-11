Johansen urges Odegaard to join him Celtic

Stromsgodset midfielder and Norway international Odegaard, 15, is one of the most sought-after players in Europe with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool vying for his signature.

Odegaard - who trained with Liverpool last week - has also been linked with Scottish champions Celtic and Johansen urged Odegaard to resist the temptation of Europe's elite to join Ronny Deila's men.

"I've talked a lot with Martin," Johansen said. "We keep in touch and speak on the phone.

"I have told him that Celtic can be a good choice for him. The way we play would suit him. We have the ball a lot and that's what Martin likes. He wants to be on the ball and creating chances.

"Martin is an amazing talent and I hope he comes to Celtic. The gaffer has shown in Norway that he is very good with young players and he gives them a chance when they deserve it. Martin knows him and myself.

"But it is up to Martin. His father is a good guy who helps him a lot and he's also very mature in the way he thinks. I'm sure he'll make the right decision for his career."

Johansen added: "To say that you are going to go and play at Real Madrid and compete against Ronaldo and Bale and those guys … for a 15-year-old that’s going to be difficult.

"He would be unlikely to play right away at a Real Madrid or Barcelona. Of course it would be difficult. But, as I said, he needs to choose for himself."