Jones sees Moyes influence

The Scot has arrived at Old Trafford to replace Alex Ferguson ahead of the new Premier League season, and Jones has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

Moyes' arrival has seen a shake-up in the coaching staff at United, while the club are also having to contend with the distractions of the transfer window, as Moyes deals with both the future of wantaway striker Wayne Rooney and a bid for Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

However, the 21-year-old England international is confident that they will be able to hit the ground running when the Premier League campaign kicks off in August.

"We've been together four or five weeks now and had some really good training sessions," he said.

"He (Moyes) has implemented what he wants us to do in training and games and we can already see things coming off in games.

"Come the start of the season we'll be ready to go and firing. A lot of the lads are excited."

United have won just once under Moyes on their pre-season tour of Asia ahead of their meeting with Kitchee FC in their final match in Hong Kong on Monday.