Jordan Tillson confident Ross County will turn things around soon

Jordan Tillson is confident that Ross County can get back on the winning trail soon if they maintain their recent performance levels.

The Staggies won their first two Premiership fixtures of the season but are without a victory in their last five games and travel to Perth to face St Johnstone on Saturday on the back of a 5-0 home defeat to Celtic, albeit they remain in fifth place in the table.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who signed from Exeter in January, is staying positive.

He said: “Obviously, you want to win games. That’s what we’re trying to do every time we play but sometimes things get out of your control.

“You can’t handle everything can you, but we’re in a good place and if we keep playing the way we are, we will pick up points, it’s just a fact .

“It’s just the way it is rolling at the moment.

“We are still together as a squad and have some great characters, everyone is in it together and I think that shows in the performances.

“I haven’t played against St Johnstone but this is going to be a different test.

“They have a new manager from last season so we will have to pick ourselves up and go again on Saturday.”

Tillson, who had eight years at Exeter, notwithstanding several loan spells, is embracing life in the Highlands.

He said: “It’s a really good set-up and I thoroughly enjoy the area, it’s a lovely place to live and bring my family up and we are enjoying it.

“The people have been really welcoming and also the players have been great in helping us settle in.

“Maybe I was at one club too long, it can happen and you just have to have a change and it was a really good opportunity to come up here.

“I feel a new freshness in my career and I’m enjoying it so far and I’m just looking to play every game if I can.”