Jordi Cruyff: Barcelona or Man Utd roles would be fantastic

Jordi Cruyff would love to take up a role at former clubs Barcelona or Manchester United, but insists he is not obsessed by the idea.

The 42-year-old spent two years as sporting director of Cypriot side AEK Larnaca before moving to Maccabi Tel Aviv - who have won the last three league titles in Israel - in 2012.

Asked if his dream was to return to Camp Nou or Old Trafford in some capacity, Cruyff told Omnisport on March 18: "I think as a football player I have had the luck and the pride to be at clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United.

"I've also been very happy in smaller clubs, but of course these are two clubs with a very big stature, big name, big status. It's one of those dream clubs.

"Of course one of these clubs would be fantastic, but I've also learned not to be too much of a planner. I take things as they come and when the feeling is right and the opportunity is there, then we'll go for it.

"If not, I'm not a dreamer and I think the fact that I have been playing there as a player also takes some of that obsession to be there.

"I've already been in those clubs, so I'm not obsessed to be there now. I can also be happy in a different environment, different league, different club.

"If the project gives the right feeling and the circumstances are right, then I'm always going to be open. But again I'm happy where I am. It is about taking things one step at a time and learning from experiences."

Cruyff revealed he does not have the same specific goals now that he is finished playing and wants to take opportunities as they arrive naturally.

"As a player you always have it [a specific dream]," he said. "As a little boy you dream about scoring the winning goal in a final, celebrating, being famous and being rich and at a certain club.

"I think I've managed to play for two of those dream clubs - Manchester United four years and Barcelona for a lot of time. This gives me the peace of mind that I've already been happy and lucky to have had that experience."

Asked why he chose to be a sporting director and not a head coach, he added: "I have always liked the business side of football and indeed business in life, with investments and other things.

"I have always paid a lot of attention to the business side of football and negotiations. It was also the best thing for my private life to have a more flexible commitment compared to what is demanded of a head coach."