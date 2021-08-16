Juan Foyth dismissed as Villarreal start LaLiga campaign with goalless home draw

Villarreal were unable to break down Granada as both sides started their LaLiga season with a point apiece following a goalless draw at El Madrigal.

The reigning Europa League champions had the greater share of possession and chances but ultimately may have been relieved to come away with a share of the spoils after Argentinian full-back Juan Foyth saw red late on.

Foyth was dismissed in the 82nd minute after picking up a second yellow card for a late lunge on Granada substitute Angel Montoro.

Monday night’s other game also finished in a 0-0 stalemate between Elche and Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Martinez Valero.