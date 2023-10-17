Jude Bellingham 'has the pontential to surpass' Gerrard, Lampard & Gascoigne

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has the potential to surpass England greats Paul Gascoigne, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, Stan Collymore believes.

Bellingham has hit 10 goals in his first 10 official matches for Real Madrid in an unbelievable start to life in Spain and at the age of just 20, he looks to be key to England's success over the next few years.

Speaking about his fellow West Midlands native, former England attacker Stan Collymore told Lord Ping: "It's been several years since we've had a midfielder who can do everything and that is what Bellingham is progressing towards.

"There are areas of his game that can be improved, but he is very good at everything. If he can develop his game further, and he will, then he will go and will become a world-class talent for years to come.

"He will be spoken of in the same breath as players like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Gascoigne, but he has the ability and the potential to surpass them. His ability at his age is unbelievable."

And he added: "He doesn't suffer any fools in any dressing rooms and is quite happy to say what he thinks. He has the head of a 30-year-old player on his young shoulders.

"That's really important. He won't have anyone at Real Madrid like a Luka Modric or a Toni Kroos telling him how to suck eggs. He'll respect their opinions, but he'll do things his own way."

And Collymore, who played for Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and boyhood club Aston Villa among others, thinks the young midfielder is a future England captain who can lead the Three Lions to major silverware.

"I'd be disappointed when the 2028 European Championships come around and a 25-five year old Bellingham doesn't captain England to lifting the trophy," he said.

"I would be absolutely stunned if Jude wasn't wearing the armband at that point. By the time that tournament comes around, he could have 300 games under his belt and 20 trophies in his locker. That is scary to think about."

And he added: "I'm just delighted that he is English. With the European Championships and the World Cup on the horizon, which culturally won’t be too different to what he’s used to, then looking further ahead to a European Championship on home soil (2028) where he will be 25, everything is looking tailor-made for him to dominate these tournaments and be the best player in the world in his position."

More Jude Bellingham stories

Kieran Trippier has called England team-mate Jude Bellingham 'frightening' and believes the Real Madrid midfielder can take the Three Lions to the next level.

And Bellingham himself is targeting major tournament success with England after some near misses under Gareth Southgate in recent years.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior has said Bellingham was 'born to play' for Los Blancos.