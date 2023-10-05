'Just accept referees’ decisions' - Gareth Southgate on VAR after Spurs-Liverpool

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he is not a fan of VAR after Saturday's controversial clash between Tottenham and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Liverpool were denied a perfectly good goal in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with refereeing committe PGMOL apologising to the Reds for the mix-up after the match.

Meanwhile, the Reds also had two players sent off against Spurs, with a Premier League panel now admitting that Diogo Jota's red card in the second half was also an incorrect decision.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Southgate said: "Well, when you say I was at the forefront of it, I wasn't for it."

And, in reference to England's UEFA Nations league semi-final defeat in 2019, he added: "My first experience of it…we're still not sure if the Jesse Lingard goal that knocked us out of a semi-final was legit or not.

“I don't like it. I think we should just accept referees’ decisions, but I also know that we’re unlikely to go back to a world where we don’t have technology as part of that decision-making process.

"It was never going to resolve every issue and I don’t think there is any solution that will achieve that."

Southgate has named a 26-man squad for England's forthcoming games against Australia and Italy later this month.

