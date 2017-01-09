Juve expect Dybala stay amid Real Madrid links

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta ruled out letting Paulo Dybala leave the club, insisting Real Madrid and Barcelona are yet to ask about the forward.

Dybala scored from the penalty spot in Juve's 3-0 win over Bologna on Sunday, taking his tally to four Serie A goals in 11 games this season.

The Argentina international has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona, but Marotta said the 23-year-old was going nowhere.

"No calls [from the LaLiga giants]," he told Mediaset Premium.

"I want to point out that we have a multi-year contract with Dybala and approached his entourage a few months ago to improve his wages, which is only fair.

"Our rapport is good. There are no fears he could leave.

"Juve are one of the best teams in the world and this is a place where you arrive, not pass through."

Dybala is contracted until mid-2020 with Juve, who are four points clear atop the Serie A table.

The win over Bologna saw the club set a record, becoming the first team in Italian history to win 26 straight Serie A matches at home.