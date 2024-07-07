Juventus steal a march on Liverpool with goalkeeper signing as agent breaks silence

Liverpool's ongoing frustrations in the transfer market continue to linger. Arne Slot only recently started his role on Merseyside with the Liverpool squad in need of shaping up and strengthening ahead of the new campaign.



Supporters have voiced concerns over the Reds goalkeeping situation with Adrian and now Caoimhin Kelleher both potentially in need of replacement. Current no.1 Allison, 31, is likely to continue as the club's main goalkeeper for the start of the 2024/25 season but with UEFA Champions League football to come, the test of Liverpool's squad depth is likely to be challenged.



Especially if injury concerns continue to crop up as they did in Jurgen Klopp's final term as boss.

The Merseysiders, backed by new Sporting Director Richard Hughes, have already tried to lure one goalkeeper to Anfield this summer, but their attempts have failed. Michele di Gregorio now of Juventus, was thought to be interested in a move to the Premier League but has since joined the Serie A giants, initially on a temporary basis.

His agent, Carlo Belloni, confirmed talks with Liverpool took place, but they came after word had already been given to Thiago Motta's side about a move. “There were talks with Liverpool and, obviously, we were very pleased to hear from them,” Belloni told TV Play.

“However, we had no doubts about the choice after speaking with [Cristiano] Giuntoli (Juventus sporting director). We remained faithful to Juve because it was what he wanted, what Juve wanted and Thiago Motta immediately came up with Di Gregorio’s name.”

Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord, has also been linked with a move to Anfield of late having worked closely with Slot during his time in the Netherlands. In FourFourTwo's view, a move for him would make more sense given his close-working relationship with the new Liverpool boss in the past.

