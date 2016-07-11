Juventus want Pogba to renew his contract - Raiola

Paul Pogba may yet decide to sign a new contract with Juventus despite reported interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

In June, Raiola stated that talks with Madrid over the transfer of Pogba had begun, while United are believed to have stepped up their efforts to tempt the midfielder back to Old Trafford as new manager Jose Mourinho continues his rebuilding project.

The France international signed a five-year deal with Juve until 2019 in October 2014, and his agent claims the Turin giants are keen for a further extension despite the uncertainty over his future.

"There is a lot of talk about Paul's future, but maybe he will not leave Juventus," Raiola told The Times.

"He is in no rush to leave, and Juventus do not want him to go. They want him to renew his contract.

"Paul is not desperate to move. We are very happy at Juventus and they are a club that want to keep their star players."

However, Raiola did claim "several big clubs are in pursuit of his services".