Kagawa added to Japan squad for qualifier

The 22-year-old would join up with the team after playing almost the full 90 minutes for German league leaders Borussia Dortmund at the weekend, the Japan Football Association said on Monday.

"Playing a game the day after arriving in Japan is a bit worrying," Kagawa told Japan's Nikkan Sports after Dortmund's 3-1 home win over Hannover. "But I will give everything I can."

With just this one match remaining, Japan (10 points) and Uzbekistan (13) are certain to advance to the final round of Asian qualifying for the 2014 World Cup and will be playing for top spot in Group C.

Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni has named a full-strength side, including 12 players based in Europe, with 19-year-old Bolton Wanderers winger Ryo Miyaichi set to make his international debut in Toyota.