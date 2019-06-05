Manchester United ready £84m bid for long-term defensive target – report

According to Corriere dello Sport (via the Metro), United are finalising preparations and will bid for Koulibaly soon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly desperate to sign a top centre-back to bolster a leaky defence.

United's proposed bid would be £84 million, which would make Koulibaly the most expensive defender in history.

However, with Koulibaly's release clause sitting at £133 million, Napoli are thought to be hanging on for a fee closer to that figure.

If the Reds fail in their pursuit, they will focus on other targets such as Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and Leicester's Harry Maguire.

