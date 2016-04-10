Kane should seize United or Madrid interest - Sheringham

Harry Kane should think long and hard if the opportunity arises to sign with a club like Manchester United or Real Madrid, according to Terry Sheringham.

Kane, 22, has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League in the past two seasons.

The England international has scored 22 goals in his last 26 league appearances, helping Tottenham mount a serious challenge for their first title since 1960-1961.

But Sheringham believes Kane should seriously consider leaving White Hart Lane if the opportunity comes up to move to a bigger club.

"I'm sure there are top clubs looking at him and they'd be prepared to break the bank just because of the way he plays and the way he wants to score goals every time he gets the ball," former Tottenham and United striker Sheringham told the Daily Mail.

"Should he move right now? I don't know. Timing's a funny thing in football because you have to take the opportunity when it arises.

"If you don't, another striker might go to United or Real Madrid or whoever we're talking about and you won't get the chance again for another four or five years.

"You've only got a period of about 12 years in professional football and when these things come along you have to take tough decisions.

"Sometimes they feel right and you have to go with the flow."