Katie McCabe condemns abuse aimed at Manchester City's Bunny Shaw
Bunny Shaw experienced a barrage of abuse after City lost to Arsenal in the WSL
Arsenal defender Katie McCabe has condemned the abuse Manchester City striker Bunny Shaw suffered after losing to the Gunners in the Women's Super League.
City lost 4-3 to Arsenal earlier this month which saw racist and misogynistic abuse directed toward the Jamaica international on social media.
The barrage of messages saw Shaw withdraw from City's League Cup semi-final against Arsenal.
Manchester City are "right behind" Shaw
Shaw, who is leading the way this season in the WSL Golden Boot race, received full support from City with manager Gareth Taylor saying they were "right behind" their player.
Several Arsenal players have also publicly supported Shaw.
McCabe told FourFourTwo: "I was really disappointed to see the abuse Bunny Shaw had endured. It's totally unacceptable and I do not condone that in any way.
"I know a lot of the players would agree with that, of course. It is really sad to see fans reacting to players like that when us as players, we are out there doing our job and representing each club the best way we can.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"Unfortunately emotions come into things, as players as well, and fans may not be happy with certain results but it should never lead to any sort of racial discrimination or anything like that. It was really, really disappointing to see.
"My heart goes out to Bunny and any player who has suffered abuse, I have suffered abuse. It's unfortunately part in parcel of it. For me my tool is to stay off of social media whenever I can. Avoid anything like that."
Man City are in fourth in the women's top-flight, two points behind Arsenal who sit in third. In FourFourTwo's view the Gunners will finish ahead of City this season.
The two will be battling for a top three spot as it gives clubs Women's Champions League qualification.
Both teams have played well in European football this season and have both qualified for the quarter-finals.
City will play WSL rivals Chelsea across two legs in the last eight, while Arsenal will be against Real Madrid.
The quarters will be played on 18/19 March and 26/27 March.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
Katie McCabe: "I have never experienced a feeling like it in my career and I don't think I will again to be honest"
‘Slot hasn’t come in and changed everything, making it all about himself – it’s been about the players he’s inherited, getting the best out of a system he likes’: Liverpool manager impressing former players with personality and tactical approach