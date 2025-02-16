Katie McCabe condemns abuse aimed at Manchester City's Bunny Shaw

Arsenal defender Katie McCabe has condemned the abuse Manchester City striker Bunny Shaw suffered after losing to the Gunners in the Women's Super League.

City lost 4-3 to Arsenal earlier this month which saw racist and misogynistic abuse directed toward the Jamaica international on social media.

The barrage of messages saw Shaw withdraw from City's League Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

Manchester City are "right behind" Shaw

Bunny Shaw is a prolific scorer (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Shaw, who is leading the way this season in the WSL Golden Boot race, received full support from City with manager Gareth Taylor saying they were "right behind" their player.

Several Arsenal players have also publicly supported Shaw.

Katie McCabe is a central Arsenal figure (Image credit: Getty Images)

McCabe told FourFourTwo: "I was really disappointed to see the abuse Bunny Shaw had endured. It's totally unacceptable and I do not condone that in any way.

"I know a lot of the players would agree with that, of course. It is really sad to see fans reacting to players like that when us as players, we are out there doing our job and representing each club the best way we can.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Unfortunately emotions come into things, as players as well, and fans may not be happy with certain results but it should never lead to any sort of racial discrimination or anything like that. It was really, really disappointing to see.

"My heart goes out to Bunny and any player who has suffered abuse, I have suffered abuse. It's unfortunately part in parcel of it. For me my tool is to stay off of social media whenever I can. Avoid anything like that."

Man City are in fourth in the women's top-flight, two points behind Arsenal who sit in third. In FourFourTwo's view the Gunners will finish ahead of City this season.

The two will be battling for a top three spot as it gives clubs Women's Champions League qualification.

Both teams have played well in European football this season and have both qualified for the quarter-finals.

City will play WSL rivals Chelsea across two legs in the last eight, while Arsenal will be against Real Madrid.

The quarters will be played on 18/19 March and 26/27 March.