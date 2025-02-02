‘Keegan’s rant wasn’t a surprise – he wore his heart on his sleeve. But you can only imagine how much Fergie enjoyed it. He knew he had Kevin really rattled’: Ex-Newcastle United star reveals squad's reaction to Keegan's 'I'd love it' speech

Ex-Newcastle United defender Steve Howey has revealed how the dressing room reacted when manager Kevin Keegan infamously told Sky Sports he would 'love it' if Manchester United failed to beat Middlesbrough on the final day of the 1995/96 Premier League season.

Having made his Newcastle debut in 1989, by the 1995/96 season Howey had established himself in the first team, forming an important part of Keegan's side during their title challenge.

Reflecting on that dramatic Premier League season, Howey reveals just what the Newcastle squad felt as the campaign came to a head.

Newcastle players 'weren't surprised' by Keegan's reaction

Keegan didn't respond well to Ferguson's mind games

"It was weird, because that was the week we played Leeds, with just a few matches left, and usually we went out on a Wednesday night for a few drinks," Howey tells FourFourTwo. "It was crucial to our camaraderie.

"But Kevin banned us from doing anything that week. He just wanted us to train and go home. He was jittery – tense. Sir Alex seemed to know that somehow and preyed on it, saying something about Stuart Pearce which upset Kevin after the Leeds game."

Howey in action for Newcastle United

Indeed, Ferguson had stoked the fire by suggesting that Nottingham Forest, Newcastle's penultimate opponents of the season and the teams involved in Stuart Pearce's testimonial, might let the Magpies win, while also suggesting teams tried harder to beat Manchester United than they did Newcastle.

Furious with that suggestion, Keegan delivered his impassioned 'I'd love it rant' to Sky Sports after beating Leeds.

"We got on the bus to leave and were watching the TV screen when Kevin came on ranting. Listen: we weren’t surprised one bit. That was Kevin – he wore his heart on his sleeve. But you can only imagine how much Fergie enjoyed it. He must have known he had Kevin really rattled."

Ultimately, Newcastle could only draw 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, meaning Manchester United were two points clear heading into the final day. Ferguson's men duly wrapped up the title with a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough, while Newcastle drew to Tottenham at St. James' Park.

That's despite Newcastle having held a 12 point lead over the Red Devils heading into January 1996. While two defeats to Manchester United certainly didn't help, an eight-game period between February and April saw Newcastle pick up just seven points and ultimately proving their downfall.

Howey, though, suggests that Manchester United were relentless in their pursuit for the title, while mid-season changes at St. James' Park disrupted the squad.

"Manchester United deserve credit," Howey admits. "We had a good lead over them but they just kept winning 1-0; Peter Schmeichel was unbelievable and they reeled us in superbly.

"We were criticised after that season because we had a team bursting with talent. We didn’t get the balance right. Tino’s arrival in February, when we were flying, upset things a little as he played centre-forward with Les, which shunted Peter Beardsley out to the left.

"Batts also arrived midway through the season and took Lee Clark’s place, which didn’t work quite as well. They were all brilliant players but the balance suffered."